30 June 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: Sime Darby Superintendent Dies in Freak Bike Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two motorcyclists on Wednesday evening collided in Bomi County leaving one dead, while four passengers sustained severe injury.

The accident claimed the life of Sime Darby Plantation's Health Safety and Environmental Superintendent, James Lavela.

Superintendent James Lavela was rushed to a local hospital, where he was referred to Monrovia and was later pronounced dead upon arrival.

Superintendent Lavela was coming from Tubmanburg after visiting Grand Cape Mount.

A dispatch from the county says, the deceased was quickly rushed to a local hospital in the county and was immediately transferred to Monrovia, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

James Lavela has been an employee at the plantation since 2013 and has been one of the industrial workers at the company.

However, eyewitnesses on the scene of the accident said the casualties were caused by excessive speed from the bikes.

The accident caused an upset in both Grand Cape Mount and Bomi Counties as well as among workers of the plantation for losing a virtuous person in the company, thus creating a vacuum within the company.

The rest are currently admitted and responding to treatment.

Liberia

Ellen Wants Employment Law Repealed

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has requested the timely consideration of the 53rd National Legislature to enact into… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Capitol Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.