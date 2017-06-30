Liberia: Sime Darby Superintendent Dies in Freak Bike Accident

Two motorcyclists on Wednesday evening collided in Bomi County leaving one dead, while four passengers sustained severe injury.

The accident claimed the life of Sime Darby Plantation's Health Safety and Environmental Superintendent, James Lavela.

Superintendent James Lavela was rushed to a local hospital, where he was referred to Monrovia and was later pronounced dead upon arrival.

Superintendent Lavela was coming from Tubmanburg after visiting Grand Cape Mount.

James Lavela has been an employee at the plantation since 2013 and has been one of the industrial workers at the company.

However, eyewitnesses on the scene of the accident said the casualties were caused by excessive speed from the bikes.

The accident caused an upset in both Grand Cape Mount and Bomi Counties as well as among workers of the plantation for losing a virtuous person in the company, thus creating a vacuum within the company.

The rest are currently admitted and responding to treatment.