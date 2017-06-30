Liberia: Orwoch Trains Female Aspirants & CSOs

As part of efforts to enhance the capacity of female aspirants in the October 2017 Presidential and Legislative elections, a local advocacy group, Organization for Women and Children (ORWOCH) will today Friday June 30, 2017 hold a one-day training for female aspirants and CSOs at the YWCA Conference Hall, Congo Town.

The Organization for Women and Children is an organization that focuses on championing the cause of women increased participation in decision making process, and the reduction of sexual and gender based violence.

In a release, the Program Manager of the Group, Bowoulo T. Kelley, said that the training will be held under the theme 'Enhancing Women's Capacity as Right Holders to become Change Agents in the Prevention of Gender-Based Violence and increased Democratic Participation' is being supported by OXFAM with funds from the Government of Netherlands.

The release said the training is intended to build the capacity of participants to engage in political debates, lobby at the Legislature, and develop strategic advocacy techniques. The training targets young female politicians, decision makers, and heads of civil society organizations at the central and local levels to champion the prevention of violence against women.

"According to data by the United Nations Population Division, women make up 49.60 percent of the population in Liberia, with only 11% representation in Parliament. Thus, the percent of women in Liberia is critical to changing the paradigm of decision making in Liberia. Yet, years of patriarchy has prevented women from attaining the social and political advancement that should accrue to them as a group", the release said.

The release stated that the overall objective of this project is to support the participation of women in politics and in decision-making process, by creating an environment conducive for their meaningful participation, and to support capacity development of women before, during and after the elections at the central and local levels.

In recent times, there have been efforts by partners and the government of Liberia to ensure that marginalized groups such as women, youth, and the disabled are included in the national planning processes.