Liberia: Ellen Wants Employment Law Repealed

Photo: AfDB

The president said the objective is to create fair and equal opportunities for all employees.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has requested the timely consideration of the 53rd National Legislature to enact into law "An Act Repealing the Public Employment Law and Amending the Executive Law to create a Civil Service Commission".

According to a communiqué sent to the Lower House, the "Act" seeks to create a civil service commission that will carry out the functions and mandates, and also regulate salaries and allowance of all government employees on an equity grade level across government.

The Act also seeks to increase the efficiency of the public service and secure for deserving employees a responsible tenure of office, advancement according to merit and seniority, regulate recruitment to the civil service, and promote the civil service value of honesty, integrity, objectivity and impartially.

The objective of the "Act" according to the letter is to create fair and equal opportunities for all employees, create an efficient work environment, and offer a variety of services to enhance employees' career development and growth.

"As government continues to reform and restructure its agency, protect civil servants, promote value for services rendered, encourage merit base promotions and employment, and administer a compensation program for government employees, the enactment into law of this legislation will enable Government realize and actualize its plans for civil servants", she noted.

"Mr. Speaker, this Act when passed, will make the Civil Service Commission autonomous and reports concerning its operations shall be rendered to the President. This Commission maintains the top three positions as commissioners and includes nine directorates that were restructured due to the reform. I therefore request your kind and timely consideration to enact into law this important legislation that will create a merit base employment and compensation for civil servants in our country", the president's communication said.

Meanwhile the Plenary of the Lower House has received and sent the letter to its Committee on Good Governance, Judiciary and Ways, Means to report to the Plenary of the House within two weeks.