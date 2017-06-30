Led by Olympian Henricho Bruintjies, more track medals came the way of South Africa's athletes at the Meeting de Nancy in France this week.

Henricho Bruintjies, Emile Erasmus and Wenda Nel were the three South Africans doing duty, and there was a gold and bronze medal for the first two mentioned.

Bruintjies won in 10.26 seconds, just 0.01sec ahead of Liberia's Emmanuel Matadi, with Erasmus rounding off the podium with his 10.31 for third.

'You've got to be able to experience the joy of every victory. Nancy has been a good one (10.26) , next stop, Paris,' said Bruintjies as he relaxed after his win.

Said Erasmus: 'My race was ok. Conditions weren't great, so no-one really ran great times on the night. My next meeting will now be the La Chaux de Fonds meeting in Switzerland.'

Rio Olympian 400m hurdler Wenda Nel was in flat 400m action, as opposed to her more familiar outing.

She took fifth spot in 52.97sec in a race won by fellow African Lydia Jele in 51.72.

Nel made no excuse for a performance she didn't rate as up to scratch. 'The body was just tired and I had no energy at all. I felt bad from the moment I got out of the blocks,' she said from France.

'So I took it as just another good training run to get in some more speed work. I'll just put it behind me now. The time wasn't bad, but I'd be lying if I said I hadn't hoped for better.

'Next up is a 400m hurdles race in Budapest, Hungary next Tuesday.'