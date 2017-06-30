Liberia: World Bank Trains Webmasters

World Bank, Liberia country office has trained over 30 Liberian journalists in web development and management. The five-day intensive training brought together journalists, graphic designers, webmasters, and layout artists at the World Bank country office at the German Embassy outside Monrovia.

The participants were drilled in deriving domain name, developing websites, webpages, languages among others. The World Bank realized that there are dozens of newspapers and other media houses in Liberia, mostly in Monrovia that produce very good and interesting contents especially about Liberia and its people that need to get to the outside world.

Speaking Wednesday at the certification program, the country manager of the World Bank in Liberia, Madam Larisa Leshchenko disclosed that the bank thought it is good idea and initiative to train Liberian journalists in website development and make those websites active for the outside world to follow what happening in the country.

The World Bank has also procured a domain and a website for the Liberia media houses on which they can publish their contents (www.liberiamediahouses.org).

"We are interested in the news stories from the Liberian media houses. The World Bank decided to strengthen your capacity and it based on this that we provided the opportunities to webmasters to tell the world what is happening in Liberia," he said.

Madam Leshchenko assured that the training of the webmasters is not the end, saying the World Bank remains a true partner to the Liberian media and journalists in building their capacity.

For his part, the president of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Charles Coffey lauded the bank for the training and for partnering with the PUL in building the capacities of the journalists.

However, Coffey reminded the participants of the emerging challenges and threats in the web services, but said contents for the websites should be rewarding in order for Liberia to compete with other media entities in the region and the world over.

He further urged the participants to work in the best interest of the state by properly scrutinizing what goes on those websites.

"Don't misuse the websites with what you put out, because it will cause ridicule. We are grateful to the World Bank for this training of our journalists," he said.