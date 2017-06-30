Liberia: 'Catholic Church Mute'

The lawmaker of Montserrado Country electoral district 9, Munah Pelham-Youngblood has observed that the Catholic Church in Liberia is in coma and cannot comment over unfolding events during the regime of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

She indicated that the Catholic Church that once use to speak most often on the many injustices exhibited by unscrupulous individuals in the state on grounds that the justice system of Liberia is being headed by a Catholic.

Youngblood made the statement recently in Monrovia when she was announced as the Coalition for Democratic Change for district 9 candidate to contest the on party's ticket in the pending elections.

Munah Pelham-Youngblood: "I am from the Catholic Church. Like I said to the Catholic bishop the other day when they invited me to a meeting, I said the Catholic Church has become voiceless and it needs to speak most often on these justice issues because the justice system of this country is headed by a Catholic."

She emphasized that the Catholic Church was very instrumental and vocal in preaching justice and peace during other regimes, but a particular regime has come and these same injustices are being carried out and the church has since become mute.

Youngblood further stressed that it is now time that the Catholic Church in Liberia takes a lead in some of the happenings of the country.

"I'm a Catholic and I will remain a Catholic, but I think it is about time that the church takes the lead in some of these things that are happening in the justice system of our country," she added.

According to her, there are too many delayed cases that are before the court pending trail, therefore, the church must push judicial actors to act fast in prosecuting people for their actions in order to ensure a peaceful society.

Youngblood: "People will be afraid and say while are they doing this, but interestingly all of those that will be raising concerns and paying people to raise concerns, are the people who left this country and went to a society that is more defined with law, stayed there and abide and when they come here they want to be reckless. We have to make sure that they abide by the rules and regulations of our state."

The Catholic Church in Liberia is a part of the worldwide Catholic Church, under the spiritual leadership of the Pope in Rome.

The Catholic Church, under the alleged despotic regimes of William V.S. Tubman, Samuel K. Doe and Charles Taylor, the church continued its work in education and with the poor, as well as using its voice to denounce abuses and corruption under the different dictatorial regimes.

The Catholic Church was seen as more trustworthy than other churches because its peculiar mode of financing and hierarchy did not leave it to government's mercy.

Because of the fact that it did not include high-ranking government officials and because of the catholic episcopal authority (prelates were not elected for just a few years), the church benefited from a great freedom of expression, which it used wisely to denounce the government when necessary, using "machinery for public comment on national issues" with the Lenten or advent pastoral letters.

The Catholic Church also used its voice to condemn the systematic recourse to violence for political ends in Liberia.

During the civil war, priests and religious leaders were also targets of violence and many were killed, thus resulting to the Catholic Church in Liberia renewing its appeal for a war crimes court to be set up in an effort to enhance the justice system against Liberians, as reconciliation must come with justice.

Recently, the Catholic Health Secretariat of the Diocese of Gbarnga renewed its commitment by organizing intense HIV/AIDs awareness and sensitization campaigns in Bong Country.