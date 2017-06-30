Liberia: Paynesville City Major Heads Association of Majors and Local Government Authorities

Paynesville City Mayor C. Cyvette M. Gibson has been inducted as the President of the Association of Majors and Local Government Authorities.

Speaking at the induction ceremony held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia, Mayor Gibson said as part of the two years tenure, her administration will ensure the full cooperation and support of all stakeholders and partners.

In this regard, she added: "we will work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UCLG Africa and City Alliance to put in place a full time Secretariat for the AMLOGAL for the next six month.

"This will require a robust, dedicated and effective administrator with strong implementation skills to lead the secretariat in making sure that this noble Association fulfills all of its set goals," she stated.

The Secretariat according to Madam Gibson will ensure the kickstart and full implementation of the organization's five years medium term strategic plan under her supervision and leadership.

She indicated: "during this same period, we will try to obtain a legislative status for the Association to have an appropriate status deserving of such organization in the eye of the Liberian society and the International community".

The AMOLGAL President then used the occasion to appeal to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UCLG Africa, and City Alliance to organize a one week team building training workshop for quick impact skills development and capacity building of the twenty cities majors who are the nucleus of the organization.

In remarks, the Secretary General of the UCLG, Mr. Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, pledged his organization support to AMLOGAL but urged the government for a speedy election of local government officials.

The Association of Majors and Local Government Authorities was established on February 6, 2017 at the General Assembly of Majors.