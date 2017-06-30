Liberia: Boakai Corruption Claims Rubbished Featured

Photo: Joseph Boakai

Joseph Boakai, Liberia's Vice President

Following claims of corruption and solicitation of bribe, the Assistant Secretary General for Press and Publicity of the Unity Party Mohammed Ali rubbished Wendell McIntosh's bribery assertion that Vice President Joseph Boakai received US$30, 000.00 as bribe.

Appearing on a local radio show recently, Wendell McIntosh, Chief Executive Officer CEO of the an agriculture company, ADA, alleged amongst others that Vice President Boakai received from the project US$30,000 as a bribe.

But appearing on Capitol FM breakfast show, Mohammed Ali said the allegations are untrue meant only to tarnish the hard earned reputation of the Vice President.

He said the Vice President's intervention was the result of the government of Liberia notice that the project was failing, and because there were constant complaints and they requested the Vice President to intervene because he has connection with people who have expertise in that area.

"For people to think that the Vice President sat down in his sound mind and went to one Wendell McIntosh and say give me 30 thousand dollars is irrational. If you are carrying a team of expert monitors and evaluators, they needed some compensation so this money was purposely intended to pay them, including their daily subsistence allowance (DSA), among others," he said.

He said the Vice President office requested $10, 000 to hire professional evaluators but because the ADA people wanted to use this opportunity to pocket some money, they raise the amount to US$30,000, thereby sending the Vice President's office a cheque of US$30,000, which was immediately returned to the ADA.

"If you request people to monitor a project you have to pay them. This was a project designed and you know there is always an amount allocated for monitoring and evaluation. If you ask the Vice President to intervene and he asks expert monitors and evaluators to do the evaluation, with intent to know where the project is failing, and to make recommendation for improvement you will not use the services of those people free, "he said.

He said "the intervention of the Vice President was requested by McIntosh and not the government and because it was requested by him, and this project had amount allocated for monitoring and evaluation so there was nothing wrong with the request."