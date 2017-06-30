South Africa: Cape Town Man Found Guilty of Killing Lekita Moore, Four Others

A Cape Town man barely out of his teens has been convicted of five murders, rape, possession of a firearm and ammunition, two for assault, conspiracy and three of attempted murder.

Cameron Wilson was found guilty in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, where he appeared before Judge Chantel Fortuin on 15 charges. He was acquitted on two.

Judgment proceedings against the neatly dressed, fresh-faced 20-year-old took three days.

Wilson was found to be behind the killings of Lekita Moore, Alfonzo van Rooyen, Toyher Stobber, Ernest Erasmus and Stacey-Lee Mohale.

In April 2015, Cody Philander had his spectacles slapped off his face and was stabbed while he bent over to pick them up. Wilson was found not guilty on this attempted murder charge.

That same month, Wilson's cousin was forced to kick his girlfriend.

Afterwards, Wilson raped her and stabbed her in the neck. He also confronted Mohale and a friend and slapped, stabbed and threw rocks at them. A tyre was thrown over them and they were set alight.

A passerby stopped and threw sand over them to stop the fire and called the police. Mohale died on the scene. The surviving girl was taken to hospital for treatment.

Wilson was charged with raping Mohale, but was found not guilty.

Between September 10 and 11, Moore was seen leaving a karaoke function with a man who fitted Wilson's description.

At about 01:00 on September 11, a young woman was allegedly confronted by Wilson and another man, Bester, and stabbed for not having a lighter or matches.

'Lack of respect for women'

Roslyn Lackay, also from Valhalla Park, was standing outside her home at about 05:00 when she saw a woman being assaulted by two men.

She approached them in nearby Tuna Street, but was stabbed and a brick was thrown at her head.

A friend came to her rescue and the two men ran away.

That same morning Moore's body was found in a field off Tuna Street.

His conviction comes a week before what would have been her 19th birthday.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the State welcomed the victory after it called more than 40 witnesses to secure the conviction.

"Judge Fortuin at the outset of her judgment referred to the fear the witnesses experienced and often, during her evaluation or summary of the witnesses' evidence, indicated how the events traumatised them. She referred to the secondary trauma suffered by two witnesses who were recalled by the defence when the accused changed his version after hearing the DNA evidence," he said.

"The court expressed herself in no uncertain terms regarding the accused's lack of respect for women."

Sentencing proceedings are expected to commence on August 7.

Source: News24