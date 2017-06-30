South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Appoints Justice Theron As Judge of the Constitutional Court

press release

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 174 (4) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and after consulting Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly, appointed Justice Leona Valerie Theron as Judge of the Constitutional Court with effect from 01 July 2017 in an existing vacancy.

Justice Theron is filling the vacancy occasioned by the discharge from active service of former Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Johan van der Westhuizen.

Justice Theron has served on the bench for more than eighteen years including acting positions in various courts including the Supreme Court of Appeal.

President Zuma has congratulated Justice Theron and has wished her all the best in her new important responsibility of advancing South Africa's constitutional democracy.

