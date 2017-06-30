South Africa: Lengthy Sentences for Murder and Robbery

press release

The dedication of our detectives to ensure that offenders are brought to book landed Imtiyaaz Davids (21) and Muneeb Petersen (22) behind bars for a period of 27 years for a murder and robbery perpetrated in Good wood on 31 July 2015. Earlier this week the two were handed down the lengthy sentences in the Cape Town High Court which will be served as follows:

Count 1: Premeditated murder. The accused were both sentenced to 22 years direct imprisonment.

Count 2: Robbery with aggravating circumstances. The accused were both sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment.

The court ordered that half of the sentence in respect of count 2 will be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in respect of count 1. Effectively they were thus sentenced to a prison term of 27 years. In terms of section 103 of the firearms control act 60 of 2000 the accused is declared unfit to possess a firearm.

We deem the sentence to be a strong message to criminals that violent crimes will not go unpunished.