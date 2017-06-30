30 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Home Affairs On Offices Not Open On Saturday 1 July 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Department of Home Affairs hereby informs members of the public that all its offices will not be open this Saturday, 1 July 2017.

This is due to the ongoing discussions and negotiations with the labour unions PSA, Nehawu, and Nupsaw in order to find a lasting solution to ensure that our offices can provide full services on Saturdays to members of the public. In this regard, there will be another round of negotiations scheduled for Monday, 3 July until Wednesday, 5 July, which the Department firmly hopes will achieve both an interim and a long term solution to the matter.

The Department wishes to take this opportunity to apologise to the public for the inconvenience caused. Once again, the Department is appealing to the union leadership to assist in resolving this matter speedily in the spirit of the settlement agreement.

We reiterate our call that quality service delivery to our people is of utmost importance in line with our values and the sooner this matter is finalised, the better the situation will be for the public and our country.

Issued by: Department of Home Affairs

South Africa

Has Mugabe Exposed 'Trusted Friend' Mbeki?

President Robert Mugabe Friday gave away Thabo Mbeki whom he said had offered himself to ensuring liberation war… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.