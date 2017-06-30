South Africa: Home Affairs On Offices Not Open On Saturday 1 July 2017

press release

The Department of Home Affairs hereby informs members of the public that all its offices will not be open this Saturday, 1 July 2017.

This is due to the ongoing discussions and negotiations with the labour unions PSA, Nehawu, and Nupsaw in order to find a lasting solution to ensure that our offices can provide full services on Saturdays to members of the public. In this regard, there will be another round of negotiations scheduled for Monday, 3 July until Wednesday, 5 July, which the Department firmly hopes will achieve both an interim and a long term solution to the matter.

The Department wishes to take this opportunity to apologise to the public for the inconvenience caused. Once again, the Department is appealing to the union leadership to assist in resolving this matter speedily in the spirit of the settlement agreement.

We reiterate our call that quality service delivery to our people is of utmost importance in line with our values and the sooner this matter is finalised, the better the situation will be for the public and our country.

Issued by: Department of Home Affairs