30 June 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: PM Receives Japanese Foreign Minister

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Thursday received the visiting Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kentaro Sonoura, in a meeting where the two men assessed the current stage of cooperation between their countries.

Speaking to reporters after the audience, Sonoura said it was an opportunity to review the undertakings given during the visit by President Filipe Nyusi to Japan in March.

Mozambique is a principal base and it is important for our strategy of strengthening ties between Asia and Africa”, he said.

“We want to deepen our cooperation, particularly in the economic area”, said Sonoura, “and Japan will increase investments through new projects in the area of energy”.

Sonoura also met with his Mozambican counterpart, Oldemiro Baloi. After that meeting, the director for the Asia and Oceania regions in the Mozambican Foreign Ministry, Belmiro Malate, said the two ministers had discussed ways of speeding up the natural gas projects in the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and coal mining in the western province of Tete.

The discussion was not specifically about whether Japan would buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Mozambique, said Malate. Instead the gas as mentioned “in the context of the importance of working with Japan to bring more investments and to implement the projects that Mozambique desires. It was mentioned how important it is to advance as quickly as possible with the gas projects, and also with the development of coal mining”.

