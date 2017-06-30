Mozambique: Almost 5,000 Wild Animals Being Moved in Restocking

Maputo — Mozambique's National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC) plans to restock the Zinave National Park, in the southern province of Inhambane, and the Maputo Special Reserve, with 4,712 animals of various species by August.

According to an ANAC press release, the restocking began on Monday with the arrival in the Maputo reserve of 51 impalas from the Zimbabwean Save Valley Conservation area.

The Zimbabweans are also providing 50 elephants, 200 buffaloes. 200 eland, 100 giraffes, 900 impalas, 300 wildebeest, 200 Zebras and 50 kudos for the Zinave Park.

The Zimbabwean animals are the result of a promise made at a ministerial meeting held in Maputo in February, at which Zimbabwe pledged to send 2,000 animals to Mozambique.

The game parks of Swaziland have promised to send 400 zebras, 200 buffaloes, 200 wildebeest, 500 impalas, 800 waterbuck, 50 kudos and 12 giraffes to help restock the Maputo reserve.

Some animals are being relocated from within Mozambique. Thus the Gorongosa National Park, in the central province of Sofala, is sending 100 warthogs to the Maputo reserve, and 400 waterbuck and 100 reedbuck to Zinave.

This is the largest organized relocation of wild animals in Mozambique in the country's history, and forms part of the government's attempts to rehabilitate the national parks and reserves. The conservation areas managed by ANAC occupy 18.57 million hectares, which is about 25 per cent of the national territory.