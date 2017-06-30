Lesotho: Standard Bank Invests in Education

STANDARD Lesotho Bank's (SLB) tailoring of its services to cater for schools and institutions of higher learning highlights the importance the financial institution attaches to education.

This was said by SLB Chief Executive Mpho Vumbukani while handing over M20 000 each to Butha-Buthe High School and Seventh Day Adventist Primary School this week as part of the bank's ongoing campaign to appreciate its clients in the education sector.

The campaign, which began in January this year, is meant to assist the education institutions with their cash flow management.

The two schools were drawn from a list of other educational institutions that use SLB for the payment of their tuition fees and other financial services.

In his remarks, Mr Vumbukani said it was no coincidence SLB was a financial institution of choice for government-owned, church-owned and privately-owned schools and tertiary education institutions in the country.

He said it was because of the understanding that a functional and productive education sector required cash flow management and liquidity solutions that were specific to their needs.

"That is why our priority is to provide them with the right banking solutions to that in the final analysis, we have administrators that are able to focus on what is more important; which is nurturing and developing our future leaders while we take care of the financial needs of their schools," said Mr Vumbukani.

He said Lesotho was ranked number one in Africa and number five in the world on the list of countries that invested more of their public expenditure as a percentage of gross domestic product at 13 percent.

The bank's Personal and Business Banking Head Selloane Marly said they launched the initiative out of the realisation that education was a critical pillar to the development of the country.

Seventh Day Adventist Primary School Principal Lucy Moyo commended SLB for the gesture, saying their decision to partner with the financial institution for their tuition fees had paid off.

"We didn't know that the decision would bring us to this moment were Standard Lesotho Bank would reward us for banking with them. It shows that the bank really cares about the development of the country's education sector," she said.

"We are truly grateful for the gesture and promise to put the money to good use by improving the school and quality of education we provide to our students."

On the same note, Butha-Buthe High School Principal Thinyane Makoti, said they were pleasantly surprised after winning a competition they did not know they were participating in.