Kenya: How Social Media Post On Exam Leakage Landed Teacher in Court

A primary school teacher found himself behind bars for bragging on social media that he leaked last year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination papers.

A witness told a Wundanyi court that Jackson Sais Mganga later claimed that his posting was a joke and he did not mean it.

"Upon interrogation, the suspect owned up that he posted the message and said he was joking but I did not believe him," Investigating Officer Gresom Katola said in his testimony.

The accused is said to be the administrator of Teachers Notice Board Kenya, where he posted that he had prior knowledge of the examination papers and had revised them with his pupils.

MATIANG'I

In the alleged posting the suspect wrote, "The leaked papers which I revised with my pupils yesterday are the true papers, my pupils are going to pass with flying colours, very happy indeed!!"

In yet another message, the accused is alleged to have bragged and laughed off Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, saying his efforts to curb exam cheating had flopped.

"Somebody tell Matiang'i this is Kenya!!" he wrote in another post.

The investigating officer told the court the message attracted the attention of Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) officials, who investigated and arrested Mr Mganga.

"Through his Safaricom mobile numbers on his Facebook page, we were able to trace and arrest the suspect, Mr Katola said.

FORENSIC ANALYSIS

He said two mobile phones seized from the suspect were subjected to forensic analysis and helped in linking the accused to the posts.

The suspect had denied committing the offence on November 1 last year at Mwatango Hills in Taita Taveta County.

Mr Mganga is accused of unauthorised possession of examination papers, materials or information contrary to section 27(1) of Knec Act 2012.

The charge indicates that the suspect had information on his Facebook page purportedly related to the contents of the 2016 KCPE examination papers without lawful excuse.

The suspect is out on a Sh600,000 bond.