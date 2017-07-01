Kenya: Tension As Moses Kuria Campaigns Side By Side With Governor Nkedianye of ODM

There was tension in Ilbisil town, Kajiado County, on Friday evening when a convoy of Jubilee's Mbele Iko Sawa Caravan came face to face with that of Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye of ODM.

There had been fears that a confrontation between supporters of the two groups, but none of that happened as the two opposing sides campaigned side by side, each drawing its supporters.

The Mbele Iko Sawa caravan was the first to arrive from Namanga, about 30 kilometres away, and chose to address supporters from a service lane. In the caravan was a number of artistes, who entertained the crowd, and a host of politicians, led by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, Kajiado Central Jubilee aspirant, Christopher Koisikir, local MCA, Lesaloon Seki Masaa, among others.

They were drumming up support for Jubilee candidates in the county, led by gubernatorial aspirant, Joseph Ole Lenku.

About 20 minutes later, a caravan belonging to Dr Nkedianye, was seen snaking its way from the direction of Kajiado town. There was palpable tension as some people started wondering how supporters of the two rival groups would react to each other.

Soon, the governor's convoy got into to town, took control of the main Namanga Road and started addressing their supporters. For about 20 minutes, the two groups brought the small shopping centre into a virtual standstill, as enthusiastic supporters listened to promises being reeled out by the politicians.

For the whole duration there were no vehicles coming in or getting of the small town, leading to a huge snarl-up of vehicles from both sides.

PEACEFUL CAMPAIGNS

The earlier fears dissipated as the different supporters, dressed in their respective party colours, mingled freely, only teasing each other good naturedly. They were accusing each other of trying to hijack the other party's event.

Governor Nkedianye's convoy, which included, Kajiado Central MP, Kanchori Memusi, Paul Ntiati, the governor's deputy and a host of aspirants, was the first to conclude its speeches and proceeded on to Namanga.

A few minutes later, the Mbele Iko Sawa caravan concluded its business and snaked off towards Kajiado. They had stops in Kajiado, Isinya and finished off in Kitengela.

IN THE HEADLINES

Kajiado County has been in the news lately, after Nasa presidential candidate, Raila Odinga made controversial remarks about land ownership, telling non-Maasais to keep off Maasai land.

Jubilee leaders had called for the arrest of Mr Odinga after leaflets telling non-Maasais to vacate the county started circulating in the county. Nasa leaders on the other hand dared the government to arrest the Opposition leader.

Such tensions formed the backdrop of Friday's encounter in Ilbisil. Amos Lemiso, an area resident summed up the situation by saying it would be difficult for the people of Kajiado to fight. "We are one people," he said. "This is just a political season; after the elections we will still co-exist with each other. Politicians are welcome to sell their policies as long as they do it peacefully."