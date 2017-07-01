South Africa: 'Police Are Failing Us,' Say Mpumalanga Residents Frustrated With Ritual Killings

Residents of Acornhoek who are frustrated with the number of apparent ritual killings for muti purposes have marched to the police station to demand that more should be done to address these crimes.

The group marched to the Acornhoek police station on Friday and handed over a memorandum.

It documents several killings.

The memorandum also said that residents in various parts of Acornhoek, including Cottondale, Timbavati and an RDP site no longer felt safe in their area, which went against their constitutional rights.

"We present the memorandum to the station management to address the issue of ritual purposes as well as the issue of child trafficking," it said.

Ritual killing

The document detailed several murder cases which were opened, but in which no arrests were apparently made.

"The death of 53-year-old William Mokoena who was killed by a gun shot in his home yard at Plaza view... The suspect is a well-known government official who still roams the streets without being arrested," it alleged.

"Secondly, the police are also dismissing the death of 46 year old Dumisai Madalane, whose body was found near the Acornhoek scrap yard, with some of his body parts missing. The suspects confessed to committing the murder on 16th of June and were arrested, but only to be released with claims that there is not enough evidence to keep them in jail."

It referred to the suspected ritual killing of Nelson Maluleka, 36, who was murdered on June 20 and his blood apparently drained at the Phendulane crossing.

Maluleka, according to the memorandum, was last seen with his friends at a tavern and was reported dead the following day.

It also mentioned the attempted murders of 19-year-old twins who were apparently drugged and trafficked from Kronstaad.

One ended up in Acornhoek and the other in Lagos, Nigeria.

"Our police are failing us... it is like [criminals] did their own research to find that it will be much easier here because the police are behaving like school principals sitting in their offices instead of being out in the streets saving lives," said the memorandum.

It called for the station commander to intervene with immediate effect.

"We also expect to get response with immediate effect before the community takes law into their own hands," the memorandum said.

It was received and signed by the Acornhoek police station commander Precious Mashele.

