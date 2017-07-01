Uganda: Bobi Wine Victory a True Reflection of People's Voice - Besigye

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leader, Dr Kizza Besigye, has described the victory of Kyaddondo East MP-elect Mr Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine as a true reflection of the people's voice.

Dr Besigye says the polls are indicative of a shift from the voters' belief in political parties to individuals whose message resonates with them.

"I congratulate H.E Bobi Wine for the landslide victory that he got in the elections. Many of our leaders are not clear about that fact that we are in a liberation phase not a partisan competition phase where party and policy platforms are competeting," Dr Besigye said.

Mr Kyagulanyi garnered a whopping 25,659 votes, NRM's William Sitenda Ssebalu got 4,566 votes, FDC's Apollo Kantinti managed 1,832 votes while Nkunyingi Muwada (Independent) had 575 and Dr. Sowedi Kayongo Male received 377 votes in the Thursday by-election.

The number of valid votes was 32,999, the invalid ones were 311 and 41 votes were spoiled. The total number of votes cast was 33,310.