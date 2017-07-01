1 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: We Celebrate With Bobi Wine - NRM

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party says they share Kyaddondo East MP-elect Robert Kyagulanyi's victory in the recently concluded elections.

Mr Kyagulanyi, popularly known by his stage name as Bobi Wine who stood as independent on Thursday overwhelmingly beat four other candidates including the NRM candidate William Sitenda Ssebalu.

Mr Kyagulanyi garnered a whopping 25,659 votes, NRM's William Sitenda Ssebalu got 4,566 votes, FDC's Apollo Kantinti managed 1,832 votes while Nkunyingi Muwada (Independent) had 575 and Dr. Sowedi Kayongo Male received 377 votes in the Thursday by-election.

An NRM party communications officer, Mr Rogers Mulindwa said Mr Kyagulanyi's victory is a clear testimony that the NRM's efforts in fostering electoral democracy has reached a reasonable stage that should be guarded jealously by all Ugandans.

"One of the main causes that forced President Yoweri Museveni into a bush war was to resist dictatorship regimes that had no respect for electoral laws and the rule of law in general. As a political party, through the Rt. Hon. Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba we conceded defeat and immediately congratulated Mr Kyagulanyi. This gesture could hardly be seen in regimes before 1986. Its therefore human that other political parties should emulate NRM where we also take the lead in an election result," Mr Mulindwa said.

According to him, the continued claims by some opposition camps that NRM rigs whenever their members emerge victors is a loose talk that should have a substitute.

"The NRA/NRM 1986 glorious liberation victory pointed out Nationalism, Pan-Africanism, Democracy and Social- Economic Transformation as key principles of the party which we shall continue to uphold. For all our party members in Kyaddondo and beyond, we thank you for the support. We lost the race but not the struggle. We shall reorganise ourselves for better results in 2021," Mr Mulindwa added.

