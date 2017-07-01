A section of professionals from Maa speaking groups in Narok, Samburu and Kajiado are rallying support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto's re-election in the August 8 General Election.

The professionals argue that the Maasai community stood to gain more from backing the Jubilee team instead of the Opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa).

The group, drawn from Narok, Kajiado and Samburu counties met at a city hotel on Thursday and said their communities supported the opposition for many years but had nothing to show for it.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Dr Richard Lesiyambe and Defence Principal Secretary Dr Saitoti Oletorome were in the meeting on Thursday at which speakers cited various appointments in government as indicators of Jubilee's concern for the Maa communities.

PLEDGE SUPPORT

"As a community, we are privileged to have a cabinet secretary post, several principal secretaries and a number of high level government positions. We pledge our support for the government in the coming elections," said Dr Lesiyambe.

On his part, Dr Torome urged the Maa to remain united and maintain peace ahead of the elections.

He appreciated that there could be differences of opinion in the community but focus has always been on unity through culture.

"As we approach the August elections, let us remain true to the Maa spirit - the spirit of peace and brotherhood," he said.

"We will support the Jubilee government for the benefit of our people. Never in history had the community received a big chunk of appointments as witnessed in this government," the chairman for MAA professionals Solomon Lesire said.

Mr Lesire said the group would visit all regions occupied by the Maa-speaking people in the country to rally support for Jubilee.