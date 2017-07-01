President Robert Mugabe Friday gave away Thabo Mbeki whom he said had offered himself to ensuring liberation war movements like Zanu PF remained alive and true to their founding values.

Mugabe said at his youth interface rally in Masvingo that Mbeki had sought audience with him to come and discuss Zanu PF's future.

"Mbeki says only a few revolutionary movements remain and we are one of those in his own reckoning. So, he wants to come and discuss with me to say what is the way forward on parties which are revolutionary from way back must return to their founding values.

"They are no longer straight some because of changes in places like Tanzania and Angola."

Mbeki was the broker of Zimbabwe's unity government in 2008.

The former South African leader angered the opposition in Zimbabwe when he brokered a deal that left President Mugabe firmly in control of all the levers of power within the State.

At the time, opposition parties that went on to form a hybrid government with Zanu PF accused Mbeki of being a dishonest mediator with calls for him to be replaced at the time.

Mbeki is also on record as saying there was "no crisis in Zimbabwe", a controversial statement he made when the atmosphere was tense in a country that was still waiting for the announcement of Presidential election results which later saw President Mugabe's humiliating defeat to Morgan Tsvangirai.

Lately, Mbeki has said he was ready to "quarrel" with South Africans who have joined Zimbabweans in calling for Mugabe to leave office.

South Africans feel part of the reasons why they continue to receive an influx of Zimbabweans into their backyard was because of the disintegrating political and governance system President Mugabe was presiding over.

During his address, President Mugabe said he longed to see his party united over a lengthier period of time.

"So we want to remain united, a few in those countries that would help to maintain at least the legacy of our revolutions and enable perhaps future generations, our youth movements to carry on the revolution as it has been maintained in the past.

"We are unhappy because of things that have been happening in South Africa, in our neighbours like Mozambique, DRC and we don't think Chama cha Mapinduzi will remain like it was during the time of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

"So the roots of the party, this is what we want it to be.

"We, the old, have been the roots. Will you maintain that position that we held in the past visa vis the period and the onslaught on us to have regime changes."