1 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Protests Shut Down Hout Bay Roads

Violent protests on Saturday morning in Hout Bay have closed roads and lead to the suspension of bus services.

Tyres and a set of robots have been set alight.

Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the protests had shut Victoria Road between the circle and Hout Bay Main Road.

"There is no access to Hout Bay from Constantia Nek, or Victoria Road (via) Llandudno. Chapman's Peak drive will remain closed."

Bezuidenhout said all MyCiTi and Golden Arrow bus services to Hout Bay had been suspended.

In a tweet, MyCiTi said that routes 108 - which runs from Hangberg to Adderley Street, and route 109 which runs from Imizamo Yethu to the city centre, had been suspended.

In a Facebook post, the Hout Bay Neighbourhood Watch advised residents and visitors to "stay off the roads in and out of Hout Bay until the situation has stabilised".

The city's safety and security director Richard Bosman said the protest was caused by a lack of electricity at an interim housing area on Hout Bay's sports field, where people displaced by the Hout Bay fire are residing.

A major fire in Imizamo Yethu in March razed hundreds of homes and left thousands of residents homeless.

News24

South Africa

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

