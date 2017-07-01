Nigeria: Badoo - Another Suspect Set Ablaze in Ikorodu

In spite the declaration of traditional rituals by Ikorodu chiefs and traditionalists, to halt the activities of the killer gang, Badoo, the gang yesterday, stormed the Jumofak area of Igbo-Oluwo, Ikorodu at about 1am. But this time, the gang of three ran out of luck as local vigilance team arrived the scene as they were trying to break into one apartment near a gas station in the area.

The vigilance team however apprehended one of the suspects while the other two took to their heels.

Eye witnesses' account said the trio were naked and rubbed their bodies with engine oil but it could not be ascertained if they were in possession of objects like hammers, white handkerchiefs and grinding stones which the gang was noted for.

A resident, Fatai Odulana told Saturday Vanguard that some of the residents kept vigils and raised the alarm as soon as strange movements were noticed in their area.

He stated that rather than alerting the Police, the local vigilance team was invited to the scene which chased the suspects and apprehended one of them.

It was gathered that the suspect was detained till about 6am while the vigilance team and other residents interrogated him.

A team of armed Policemen later got wind of the situation and arrived the scene, but the residents prevented the Policemen from taking away the suspect believing that the police would later relese the suspect. It was gathered that the mob later set the suspect ablaz Yesterday's attack was the third within one week.

Over one hundred of people have been killed in their sleep leaving the Police and government clueless as nothing has been done so far to stop the trend. Resident said the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led government has also not been proactive on the issue, adding that traditional rulers have also watch helplessly as the once noble area slip into a ritualists den.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday launched the new environmental man-agement policy encaps-ulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), expressing optimism that the development would drive the State to the desired future of achieving clean, hygienic and flood-free environment.

Speaking at the soft launch of the CLI held at Agege Stadium, Governor Ambode said the initiative was an enduring solution carefully designed to address the shortcomings in the management of the environment, as well as accelerate seamless cleaning of the State.

The Governor, who was represented by the State's Deputy Governor, Mrs Idiat Adebule, said since the inception of his administration, sanitation had been given priority as it was important for maintaining a secure and more prosperous State.

While recalling the signing of the Environmental Management Protection Law which he performed in March 2017, Governor Ambode said deliberate reforms to revolutionize the solid waste management sector in line with international best practice have been put in place through the CLI, and urged the people to support government in its bid to transform the sector.

He said: "To roll back sanitation shortcomings and accelerate seamless cleaning of our environment, the Lagos megacity was in dire need of an enduring solution that would match the needed technology with the massive investment required for its attainment.

"It is this void that the CLI has come to fill by creating an environment for the private sector to harness international best practice in the vital area of solid waste management and consequently free public funds for other beneficial uses.

"As a result, residential waste collection and processing which is concessioned to a reputable and competent multinational Waste Services Company is being given a new lease of life with 600 brand new compactors and 900,000 electronically tracked bins, while wastes generated by the commercial sector would be handled by licensed waste management operators (PSP)."

Governor Ambode added that for efficient collection and disposal operations, the State Government has also concessioned three Transfer Loading Stations/Material Recovery Facilities at Agege, Oshodi and Simpson and three Waste Depots at Mushin, Ogudu and Simpson with the aim of rehabilitating and retrofitting the facilities to world class standard, while Engineered Sanitary and Engineered Hazardous Landfills were being constructed in different locations across the State under Build,

Finance, Operate and Transfer (BFOT) model.

"This is what the CLI represents as it aims to revitalize the entire solid waste management sector to have far-reaching benefits and multiplier effects for the State in particular, and the country at large. The new initiative will usher in new financially viable and technologically driven sub-sector to the Lagos economy, creating new business and job opportunities, including over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs with high poverty alleviation emphasis to serve as a model for the entire country," the Governor said.