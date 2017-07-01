Rwanda: Mulisa Cautions APR Stars Ahead of Peace Cup Final

APR FC head coach Jimmy Mulisa has cautiously praised his players after reaching the 2017 Peace Cup final slot for July 4 with a comfortable win over Amagaju FC on Thursday at Stade de Kigali.

The eight-time Peace Cup winners will take on Espoir FC in the final on Tuesday after walloping Amagaju 5-0 in the return leg of their semifinal fixture to book their place in the final on a 6-1 aggregate score.

"I am happy with the way the players conducted themselves on the field. I am very happy and I am looking forward to the final," Mulisa said.

"We, however, need to work hard and improve further because a final is different from other games. It is one big game, which we will need to win if we are to play continental football next season," he added

Espoir earned their spot in the 2017 Peace Cup final at the expense of holders Rayon Sports overcoming the blues 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final round.

The final is set on July 4 at Stade de Kigali.

Earlier on the same day Amagaju will battle it out with Rayon Sports for the third place.

The eventual winners will represent Rwanda in the 2018 CAF Total Confederations Cup