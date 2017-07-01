1 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mulisa Cautions APR Stars Ahead of Peace Cup Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

APR FC head coach Jimmy Mulisa has cautiously praised his players after reaching the 2017 Peace Cup final slot for July 4 with a comfortable win over Amagaju FC on Thursday at Stade de Kigali.

The eight-time Peace Cup winners will take on Espoir FC in the final on Tuesday after walloping Amagaju 5-0 in the return leg of their semifinal fixture to book their place in the final on a 6-1 aggregate score.

"I am happy with the way the players conducted themselves on the field. I am very happy and I am looking forward to the final," Mulisa said.

"We, however, need to work hard and improve further because a final is different from other games. It is one big game, which we will need to win if we are to play continental football next season," he added

Espoir earned their spot in the 2017 Peace Cup final at the expense of holders Rayon Sports overcoming the blues 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final round.

The final is set on July 4 at Stade de Kigali.

Earlier on the same day Amagaju will battle it out with Rayon Sports for the third place.

The eventual winners will represent Rwanda in the 2018 CAF Total Confederations Cup

Rwanda

Former Nigerian President Obasanjo Backs Used Clothes Ban

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has backed East Africa’s move to phase out and eventually ban the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.