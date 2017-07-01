Rwanda: APR Women Look to End Successful Season With Playoffs Title

After sweeping three out of the five titles that were up for grabs during the 2016/17 season, women basketball league champions APR are keen to end their season on a high with the playoffs title.

The women semi-final playoffs get underway today with all the game-one fixtures scheduled to be hosted at Amahoro indoor stadium where APR will lock horns with The Hoops Rwanda that finished fourth in the best-of-three encounter.

Last week, APR won the league after finishing on top with 15 points, while IPRC-South came in second place with 12 points. Former champions Ubumwe finished third (also with 12 points) with The Hoops completing the top four with 12 points.

This was their third title this season after winning a double of the Genocide memorial tourney (both local and regional editions), and, according to head coach Charles Mbazumutimana, they need to complete the season with another silverware.

"We have had a good season which can be attributed to the efforts we put in reinforcing the team for the past two seasons, our aim is to perform well at the forthcoming Zone V club championships and we believe that winning the playoffs title would give us good motivation ahead of the event," said Mbazumutima.

APR missed out on the pre-season tourney that was won by IPRC-South and the Heroes' day tourney which Ubumwe won.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, IPRC-South will today take on Ubumwe with game-two and game-three fixtures slated for Sunday and Monday.