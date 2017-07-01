Rwanda: Massive Field to Grace Inaugural Muganza-Kivu Tea Golf Open

Over 120 golfers are expected for the inaugural Muganza-Kivu Tea Golf Open which tees off at the new-9 hole Kigali Golf Club course in Nyarutarama today.

The one-day event was launched on Tuesday this week by Kigali Golf Club in partnership with Muganza-Kivu tea factory limited and, according to club captain, Dr Davis Karegeya, the one day event is expected to attract at 120 golfers.

"Despite using this one 9-hole course, we expect the event to go smoothly because we are in the best period of the year where we don't expect any rain that would disrupt the event," said Karegeya.

The event comes three weeks after the Nyaruguru District-based tea producing company scooped a third place at the third Africa Tea Convention and Exhibition in Nairobi, Kenya.

The one-day event will attract only amateur golfers and will see individual prizes awarded to all the men handicaps, namely 0-9, 10-18, 19-28, seniors' category (aged above 55), among others.

Other individual awards include longest drive, nearest to the pin, and ball pool.

Meanwhile, today, the club will also host 51 members of Entebbe Golf Club from Uganda in an inter-club match that will be staged simultaneously with the Muganza-Kivu Open.