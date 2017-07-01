Kaduna — The Federal High Court in Kaduna yesterday reserved judgment for July, 6, in the case involving the clash between the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Shiites and the Nigerian Army which occurred in Zaria, in December 2015.

The applicant in the suit and leader of the Shiites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, had sued the Nigerian Army, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yusuf Buratai, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Kaduna State Government before the Federal High Court over the alleged killings of his members including his children and destruction of his house.

A Federal High Court in Abuja judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, had earlier delivered a judgment on the infringement of the fundamental rights and unlawful detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife, while he ordered for their release within 45 days, provision of befitting accommodation and the payment of damages to the tune of N50million.

Justice Saleh Musa Shuaibu, in setting the date, said that he had gone through the judgment, Justice Kolawole which dealt with the unlawful detention and fundamental human rights of El-Zakzaky and his wife. He, however, said he would concern himself with the issue of alleged destruction of the houses and properties of the applicant by the Army and the killings of his children which were brought before him.