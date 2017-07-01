Rwanda international and Police FC striker Danny Usengimana will complete his move to Tanzania's Premier League side Singida United after the 2017 Peace Cup final when the 2016/17 will officially come to an end.

Usengimana, gresh from winning the just-concluded Azam Rwanda Premier League Golden boot for the second season in a row, agreed a deal to join the Tanzanian new top flight side in April in a reported US$100,000 (about Rwf82.6 million).

Despite both clubs (yet to confirm the transfer, the 21-year old forward revealed to Times Sport that everything had been agreed and he will be officially joining his new club after July 4, when the Peace Cup final will be played, marking the conclusion of the 2016/17 domestic season.

"Everything is done, we agreed on everything and I am waiting for the season to so I can travel to Tanzania," said Usengimana.

The former Isonga FC star will sign a two-year deal which will see him earn US$2,500 (about Rwf2 million) besides accommodation and a vehicle.

From his US$100,000 transfer kitty, it is reported that Usengimana will pocket US$40,000 (Rwf33 million).

Before agreeing to a move to Tanzania, Usengimana, who has been lethal in front of goal since the turn of the year, had been linked with a number of clubs in the region and was even once rumoured to have attracted interest from a couple of Spanish second division league sides.

"I had several offers from other leagues but I opted for Singida United because I believe the Tanzanian league can give me better experience and serve as a as a good stepping stone for me," he added.

He won this season's golden boot after finishing as the top scorer with 19 goals, while in the previous season he and APR's Muhadjiri Hakizimana (then with Mukura) were joint winners after the pair finished the season tied on 16 goals.

Singinda United are a newly promoted club to the Tanzania top flight league. However, they seem not to be taking anything for granted as they are in the market buying new players to strengthen their team.