Kenyans texted and called less in the three months to March as the economy shrugged off the effects of the high-spending holiday season amid rising cost of basic items like food, electricity and petrol.

Official data released yesterday show Kenyans called for 10.4 billion minutes in the three month, down from 10.8 billion minutes in the quarter ended December.

The number of text messages went down 18.8 per cent on to 12.8 billion between the two quarters.

This came in a period when Kenyans started feeling the pinch from rising food prices that sent inflation to a five-year high in May.

"These (changes) could be attributed to seasonal changes over the periods where the previous quarter experienced many busy activities like the Christmas holidays and long school holidays," says the Communications Authority.

Companies usually offer promotions on SMS and voice during the festive season and consumers do not mind spending during the period.

But early year commitments like fees and rising food prices have seen many cut back on items like beer and airtime.

Since the start of the year, Kenya is battling effects of a drought that has pushed the cost of maize flour and other food to record levels and driven up inflation to 11.70 per cent last month from 11.48 per cent in April.

Prices of food have become a political headache for President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks a second term in August elections.

All the top mobile phone operators recorded a drop in minutes on the network.