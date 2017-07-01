1 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyans Called, Texted Less After Christmas

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muthoki Mumo

Kenyans texted and called less in the three months to March as the economy shrugged off the effects of the high-spending holiday season amid rising cost of basic items like food, electricity and petrol.

Official data released yesterday show Kenyans called for 10.4 billion minutes in the three month, down from 10.8 billion minutes in the quarter ended December.

The number of text messages went down 18.8 per cent on to 12.8 billion between the two quarters.

This came in a period when Kenyans started feeling the pinch from rising food prices that sent inflation to a five-year high in May.

"These (changes) could be attributed to seasonal changes over the periods where the previous quarter experienced many busy activities like the Christmas holidays and long school holidays," says the Communications Authority.

Companies usually offer promotions on SMS and voice during the festive season and consumers do not mind spending during the period.

But early year commitments like fees and rising food prices have seen many cut back on items like beer and airtime.

Since the start of the year, Kenya is battling effects of a drought that has pushed the cost of maize flour and other food to record levels and driven up inflation to 11.70 per cent last month from 11.48 per cent in April.

Prices of food have become a political headache for President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks a second term in August elections.

All the top mobile phone operators recorded a drop in minutes on the network.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.