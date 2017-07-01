1 July 2017

Zambia/Botswana: Chipolopolo, Zanaco Carry in Saturday Football Fever

By Chris Phiri

The Zambia national team will open its 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup with a match against Botswana in the quarterfinals of the regional championship.

Both sides were excluded from the group matches and will be thrown at the deep end of the pool with victory sending them to the semi finals while the loser will drop to the plate competition.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has assembled a competitive side that includes players from the U-20 fold that won the Africa Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Power Dynamos goalkeeper Allan Chibwe is likely to start in goal for Zambia while central defence duties may fall on Adrian Chama and Isaac Shamujompa with skipper Donashano Malama and Lawarence Chungu taking the wingbacks.

Green Buffaloes midfielder Jack Chirwa will be in the engine room with Nkwazi's Justin Shonga likely to be partnered with Brian Mwila while Collins Sikombe will provide support upfront.

Nyirenda is without Zanaco and Zesco United players who have continental engagements. Kickoff for the match is at 15:00 hours.

At home, Zanaco will be on duty against Ah Ahly seeking to reach the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

