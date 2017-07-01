1 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: APC Members Protest Imposition

By Nurudeen Oyewole

Lagos — Hundreds of aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State took to the streets yesterday to protest against alleged imposition of a local government chairmanship candidate.

They took the protest to Governor Ambode's office at the State Secretariat, Ikeja.

They arrived at the governor's office with placards, banners and posters, rejecting the decision of the state's party leaders who they accused of conniving with a former council chairman, Ayodele Adewale, to install one Valentine Burahimoh.

Leading the protest, Alhaja Memunat Ajao said it was revealed to them that the plot to install Adewale's loyalist did not receive the endorsement of the party's national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, among others.

The protesters later went to Tinubu's office in Ikoyi and the state party secretariat to register similar complaints.

In his response, the party's spokesman, Joe Igbokwe, said the party was looking into the grievances associated with the local government primary, adding that a machinery had been put in place to resolve the misunderstandings.

