South Africa: ANC Policy Conference - Gupta Appearance Lays Bare Divisions

analysis

Day one of the ANC's conference in the Nasrec Expo Centre left the glass both half empty and half full for supporters of President Jacob Zuma, when the G-word was said for all to hear. At the same time, it left Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's stronghold badly divided.



Just after 4pm on the first day of the ANC's national policy conference on Friday, ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini's phone fired off a Whatsapp message featuring a campaign flyer for former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. In large writing it said: "Checkmate", and featured a picture of Dlamini-Zuma superimposed on a large raised fist. There is also a brief CV on there, in point form, from her deputy presidency of the South African Students' Organisation in 1976 to the AU. Right at the bottom, next to a woman's league logo: "Victory in OuR wOMAN" (sic).

But it wasn't quite clear what the victory was about.

In a delegates-only session in the conference hall at the time, the war was still very much on for her supporters.

They were on the losing side of a battle to block Secretary General Gwede Mantashe from presenting an unusual...