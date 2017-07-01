The Kogi Government on Friday flagged-off a special healthcare package which health commissioner Saka Audu says will offer free medical treatment and surgical operations to 50,000 indigent patients.

The medical outreach is funded by Kogi Government in collaboration with the World Christian Medical Mission (WCMM), who provided the medical officers.

Audu, in a brief speech to flag off the exercise in Lokoja, said that the recent economic downturn had made it difficult for poor people to access quality health care services.

He said that the free treatments would be held simultaneously in Lokoja, Kabba, Okene, Idah and Ankpa towns to ease access across the three senatorial districts.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the performance of the medics, and expressed optimism that the intervention programme would meet its target.

Earlier, Dr. Babe Abraham, the Secretary of WCMM, had commended the state government for the initiative and assured Kogi residents of his team's commitment to quality service.

Abraham, however, urged the state government to mobilise more people to take advantage of the outreach, saying that there were more medical officers than the patients at the outreach centres.

In a remark, Mr Lawal Shiru, Chairman, Lokoja Local Government, thanked government for the gesture and commended the medical team's commitment to quality service delivery.

Among services being delivered are major and minor surgical operations, medical investigations and treatments, eye care (surgeries and distribution of free glasses), paediatric and gynaecological care, among others.