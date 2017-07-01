1 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 50,000 Indigent Patients to Benefit From Free Medical Treatment in Kogi

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Kogi Government on Friday flagged-off a special healthcare package which health commissioner Saka Audu says will offer free medical treatment and surgical operations to 50,000 indigent patients.

The medical outreach is funded by Kogi Government in collaboration with the World Christian Medical Mission (WCMM), who provided the medical officers.

Audu, in a brief speech to flag off the exercise in Lokoja, said that the recent economic downturn had made it difficult for poor people to access quality health care services.

He said that the free treatments would be held simultaneously in Lokoja, Kabba, Okene, Idah and Ankpa towns to ease access across the three senatorial districts.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the performance of the medics, and expressed optimism that the intervention programme would meet its target.

Earlier, Dr. Babe Abraham, the Secretary of WCMM, had commended the state government for the initiative and assured Kogi residents of his team's commitment to quality service.

Abraham, however, urged the state government to mobilise more people to take advantage of the outreach, saying that there were more medical officers than the patients at the outreach centres.

In a remark, Mr Lawal Shiru, Chairman, Lokoja Local Government, thanked government for the gesture and commended the medical team's commitment to quality service delivery.

Among services being delivered are major and minor surgical operations, medical investigations and treatments, eye care (surgeries and distribution of free glasses), paediatric and gynaecological care, among others.

Nigeria

Human Traffickers Earn Over U.S.$150 Billion Annually - Report

AS the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, steps up its campaign against human… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.