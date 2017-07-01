Zambia's tennis ace Edgar Kazembe stormed the finals of the men's doubles at the ongoing Kenya Open.

Kazembe, who teamed up with Duncan Mugabe of Uganda, beat the duo of Ethiopian Netcom Mohammed and Rwandan Habiyambere in straight sets winning 6-4,6-2 to reach the semi finals where they faced a tougher competition.

The semi final clash saw Kazembe and Mugabe face the Kenyan team of Kotecha Sheil and David Orenga in a tight contested game which ended 2-1 with set scores of 6-2, 4-6, 17-15.

Kazembe and Mugabe were to face the DR Congo pair of Nkulufa Dasilvar and Saidi Christian, who defeated Tanzania's Mallya Nicodemo and Frank Manard 6-2, 7-6 to reach the final.

In the quarterfinal, Dasilvar and Christian saw off the Kenyans Changawa Mzai and Yego Ibrahim kibet 2-0. Kazembe is in a fortnight expected to compete in the Botswana Open.

Meanwhile, RONALD CHAWE reports that over 80 players are expected to convene and fight for honours when the K35, 700 rich Copperbelt Tennis Open gets underway at the Mufulira Tennis Club.

Zambia Tennis Association (ZTA) tournament director Ray Masika said 62 players from which 42 were men and 20 women had confirmed their participation by press time.

The four day event would miss Zambia's top seed Kazembe, who is currently in Nairobi, and in his absence Nkumbu Chonya would seize an opportunity to defend the men's singles title.

Chonya should, however, expect stiff competition from veterans Henry Banda, Leighton Ndefwayi, Kombe Mabo, Chiwena Mwele and Jackson Kalaba.

In the ladies category, all the three top seeds Maggie Mutale, Priscilla Mayuka and Mwansa Mambwe have confirmed their participation.

Mopani Copper Mines, Baseline Mining Supplier Limited, Strika Zambia, SKF and Group R Mining are among the companies that donated the K35, 700 from which K25, 200 was allocated towards prizes.