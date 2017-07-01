Africa: Uganda Ends Zambia's Africa Netball Championship Dream

Zambia's campaign at the Africa Netball Championship ended in defeat as the cash strapped team lost 67-50 to Uganda, who made history by becoming the first host nation to win the continental event unbeaten.

The biennial event that ended at the indoor arena, Lugogo saw Uganda top the standing with 10 points followed by Malawi Queens on eight, Zimbabwe had six with Zambia finishing fourth on four points while Botswana and Namibia ended on two and zero points respectively.

But in the final encounter, Uganda's dependable shooter Peace Proscovia, who plays professional at Loughborough Lightning in England, was the highlight of the day as they beat Zambia by six goals at the end of the first quarter.

According to New Vision, the She Cranes attacking combination of Peace Proscovia and Hadijah Nakabuye, and defenders Florence Nanyonga and Lillian Ajio proved too strong for the Zambians as the home team extended their lead to 37-24 at half time.

Head coach Vincent Kiwanuka later replaced the shooters with Martha Soigi and Racheal Nanyonga respectively and defenders Nanyonga and Ajio with Stella Oyella and Stella Nanfuka respectively.

Center player Desire Obua also replaced Betty Kizza in the midfield as the She Cranes continued to push for goals, scoring 52-35 in the third quarter before taking a 17-goal lead at the final whistle.

Proscovia scored 29 goals, Soigi 17, Nanyonga 13 while Nakabuye added eight goals for the victors.

Helen Banda and Lucy Jere scored 35 and 15 consolation goals respectively for the Zambian side.