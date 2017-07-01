1 July 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Africa: Uganda Ends Zambia's Africa Netball Championship Dream

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Godfrey Dube

Zambia's campaign at the Africa Netball Championship ended in defeat as the cash strapped team lost 67-50 to Uganda, who made history by becoming the first host nation to win the continental event unbeaten.

The biennial event that ended at the indoor arena, Lugogo saw Uganda top the standing with 10 points followed by Malawi Queens on eight, Zimbabwe had six with Zambia finishing fourth on four points while Botswana and Namibia ended on two and zero points respectively.

But in the final encounter, Uganda's dependable shooter Peace Proscovia, who plays professional at Loughborough Lightning in England, was the highlight of the day as they beat Zambia by six goals at the end of the first quarter.

According to New Vision, the She Cranes attacking combination of Peace Proscovia and Hadijah Nakabuye, and defenders Florence Nanyonga and Lillian Ajio proved too strong for the Zambians as the home team extended their lead to 37-24 at half time.

Head coach Vincent Kiwanuka later replaced the shooters with Martha Soigi and Racheal Nanyonga respectively and defenders Nanyonga and Ajio with Stella Oyella and Stella Nanfuka respectively.

Center player Desire Obua also replaced Betty Kizza in the midfield as the She Cranes continued to push for goals, scoring 52-35 in the third quarter before taking a 17-goal lead at the final whistle.

Proscovia scored 29 goals, Soigi 17, Nanyonga 13 while Nakabuye added eight goals for the victors.

Helen Banda and Lucy Jere scored 35 and 15 consolation goals respectively for the Zambian side.

Africa

Jay Z Sets Twitter On Fire After Admission of Adultery

Twitter is buzzing with comments on Rapper Jay Z's admission that he once cheated on his wife, Beyonce. Trending along… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.