Photo: Cosafa

Deon Hottoi of Namibia challenged by Tsoanelo Koetle of Lesotho.

Namibia crashed out of the Cosafa Cup in the quarter-finals by five goals to four to Lesotho in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in regulation time on Saturday.

In a match played in cold and wet conditions at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Complex in Rustenburg, South Africa, Namibia and Lesotho played an error-laden game which lacked inspiration and creativity.

Namibia dominated possession but failed to create any meaningful chances, while Lesotho were happy to sit back and defend in numbers, hoping to catch Namibia on the counter.

Both coaches admitted at the end of the game that the players performed below standard.

Only three chances were created, all of them in the first half, with two of them coming from Namibia.

Lesotho almost went ahead midway through the first half when Namibia's goalkeeper Virgil Vries and central defender Chris Katjiukua got their passing game mixed up, presenting a chance to Tapelo Tlale who failed to capitalise on the mistake by shooting straight at Vries.

Namibia came close to scoring when an unmarked Peter Shalulile chose to chest the ball in front of an empty net rather than use his head to score, following an inviting pass from Deon Hotto.

Hotto then took matters into his own hands when he spotted the Basotho goal keeper off his line and attempted to lob the ball over him, but the ball bounced off the cross bar.

Namibia lost Peter Shalulile and Wangu Babtista Gome to injury in the second half, with coach Ricardo Mannetti confirming to Nampa that they were doubts for Namibia's next game on 4 July against the loser of the match between Zimbabwe and Swaziland.

The second half failed to produce anything worth writing home about and both teams settled for a 0-0 score, taking the game to a penalty shootout.

Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi, Ronald Ketjijere and Chris Katjiukua scored for Namibia while Roger Katjiteo and Ananias Gebhardt missed their spot kicks.

Hlompho Kalake, Sera Motebang, Bokang Sello, Tapelo Mokhohle and Mafa Moremohlolo scored for Lesotho, while Tsoanelo Ketle missed.

The result means that Lesotho advance to the semi-finals of the competition while for the second year running, Namibia have to contest for the Plate Final.

Earlier, Zambia edged out Botswana 2-1 in the first quarter-final in the South African mining town of Rustenburg.

Brian Mwila scored after 10 minutes at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace for Chipolopolo, while Justin Shonga doubled the lead on 70 minutes with a shot from a tight angle that took a deflection en route to the net.

Botswana set up a tense climax by halving the deficit 11 minutes from time through Kabelo Seakanyeng.

Nampa