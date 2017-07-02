Zimbabwe: Govt Mulls 99-Year Leases for Small Scale Farmers

Despite bankability challenges faced with the 99 year leases given to A1 and A2 farmers, the government is mulling extending the agreements to small scale farmers, an official revealed this week.

Deputy Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development, Noveti Muponora, said his department was in consultation with the ministry of lands to have the leases extended to small scale farmers to enable them to access loans.

He was speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the 5th Zimbabwe SME Banking and Micro-Finance Summit in Harare this week.

"The Ministry of Lands is working on it; they started with the A2 farmers and as a Ministry we have asked them to cascade the 99 year leases to small scale farmers and we have had a positive response," he said.

Muponora said there were a number of SME's in the Agriculture sector most of who were involved in the production of millions of dollars' worth of tobacco. These, he said, also needed funds to finance their businesses.

He, however, could not disclose the exact date when the leases would be released, only saying it will be anytime soon.

The development, however, comes at a time A1 and A2 commercial farmers have been struggling to access loans from banks using their 99 year lease agreements with the financial institutions arguing the agreements were not bankable.

This has hampered efforts to revive the country's agriculture sector as the new farmers who benefitted from the controversial land reform programme are struggling to get to pre-2000 agriculture production levels as they lack the requisite financing.

While a number of farmers have failed to access the loans, some of those who managed to get loans have in the past failed to service them.

The country requires an average $2 billion annually to finance agriculture.