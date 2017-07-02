British High Commissioner to Malawi Holy Tett on Friday toured Malawi Broadcasting Corporation studios (both television and radio) in Blantyre with a call for more for positive stories that would advance the country's social and economic development.

Tett observed that the Malawi media is "very vibrant and independent" and that it should strive in relaying stories with a human face.

"Free and vibrant media is very important for the development of any nation, mainly for those with young democracy. British government is keen to seeing a vibrant media reporting stories with various aspects for the betterment of Malawians," Tett said.

She further committed to cementing the cordial relations exiting between the media and her office, describing the media as the right forum that gives them an opportunity to voice their views or opinions on topical and development issues.

The British High Commissioner then hailed MBC for broadcasting positive stories, which she described as crical for the country's development.

"I am impressed with the operations of MBC operates, mostly with quality of the team, the team is very vibrant that works on a number of important issues that are presented to all Malawians through eight different languages on radio and 2 languages on TV despite the limited resources," said Tett.

She also encouraged the Corporation to broadcast more stories that would discourage poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

"I like the media when covers such stories. For instance you carried a story about the relocation of elephants. Its about wildlife and positive contributions it will to the country's economy," she asserted.

On his part MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta, who was visibly happy with Tett's visit, said it was an honour to host such a highly profile figure.

"We are honoured to host such highly guest. We are very honoured and more encouraged because of her kind remarks as she is impressed with our efforts in reaching to Malawians with positive news.

"Her kind remarks clearly show that MBC is fulfilling its mandate of informing, educating and entertaining through objective, professional and independent programming on TV and radio," said Sumbuleta.

MBC is a public broadcaster established in 1964 by the Act of Parliament. It has two radio stations-Radio 1 and Radio 2, and the other platform is the ever growing online service.