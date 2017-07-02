THE National Democratic Party (NDP) is in the process of filing a court application to compel the Minister of Home Affairs Ignatius Chombo and Police Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri to stop police brutality against citizens.

Party Secretary General, Joelson Mugari told New Zimbabwe.com they were in the process of compiling evidence of political violence from citizens and would soon be filing papers at the High Court.

"Due to the continued brutality of citizens by the police, the NDP has decided to stand up for the people. We are working with the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) and we want Chihuri and Chombo to order the police to immediately stop brutality against citizens.

"We are currently asking for evidence in the form of videos, audios and photos of police officers engaging in brutality against citizens," Mugari said.

He said they also wanted Chombo and Chihuri to publicly declare as illegal, the use of spikes by traffic police and enforce the four roadblocks per province policy proclaimed by Chombo in parliament recently.

Mugari said the court action was the first step in the #stoppolicebrutality campaign which the party was embarking on in an effort to protect innocent citizens from rogue police details.

He said they would have volunteers going around monitoring police activities 24 hours a day and gathering information.

"We want officers doing so to stop, we want Chihuri to openly denounce police brutality and declare it unconstitutional,"

Mugari said those with evidence against police should send it to him via his Whatsapp number +263 733757379 or submit directly to his home at number 155 Hombarume Road, Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza.

The NDP is led by Audrey Mpofu.

As people's anger boiled over in the last few months, police in Zimbabwe have been used by the Zanu PF government as a tool for repression as the regime clamped down on all voices of dissent to maintain its grip on power.

Anti-riot police have used baton sticks, teargas and water cannons to crush any civil protests against the government while of late traffic police have also been terrorizing commuter omnibus drivers in the city centre.

The throwing of spikes at moving vehicles has caused a lot of accidents, especially in Harare where several people have been crashed by commuter omnibuses fleeing the police.