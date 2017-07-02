Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, royal fathers and other eminent personalities are set for a book launch at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Tuesday, July 4.

The book entitled 'Law on Prevention and Detection of Crimes by the Police in Nigeria' is written by former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase. According to a statement, the publication draws on Arase's legal and professional experience in aiding the understanding of the laws, processes and complex dynamics guiding the prevention and detection of crimes in Nigeria.

Osinbajo, who is the Special Guest of Honour, is expected to grace the event alongside former Cross River State governor, Mr. Donald Duke (Chairman); Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Sa'ad Abubakar II; Oba Ewuare II of Benin, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos; former Inspectors General of Police; Ministers and Service Chiefs, among others.