2 July 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo for Arase's Book Launch

Tagged:

Related Topics

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, royal fathers and other eminent personalities are set for a book launch at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Tuesday, July 4.

The book entitled 'Law on Prevention and Detection of Crimes by the Police in Nigeria' is written by former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase. According to a statement, the publication draws on Arase's legal and professional experience in aiding the understanding of the laws, processes and complex dynamics guiding the prevention and detection of crimes in Nigeria.

Osinbajo, who is the Special Guest of Honour, is expected to grace the event alongside former Cross River State governor, Mr. Donald Duke (Chairman); Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Sa'ad Abubakar II; Oba Ewuare II of Benin, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos; former Inspectors General of Police; Ministers and Service Chiefs, among others.

Nigeria

Former VP Sambo Accuses Police Of Plot To Incriminate Him

Former Vice-President Namadi Sambo has raised the alarm over the frequent raid on one of his Kaduna residences by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.