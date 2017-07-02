2 July 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lawmaker Faults Call for Restructuring

Tagged:

Related Topics

Amid agitations and ethnic tension across the country, the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah, has described the clamour for restructuring of Nigeria as unpatriotic.

Senator Na'Allah noted that the concept of restructuring does not exist in the dictionary of the framers of Nigerian constitution. He said the architect of the demands or agitation for restructuring, fiscal federalism probably did not understand the context from which the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was fashioned.

The lawmaker said: "Let me tell you today, the architect of the demands or agitation for what is called restructuring, fiscal federalism probably do not understand the context from which the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is fashioned, if they do and they understand what we refer to as jurisprudence of constitutionalism, then they would understand that the concept of restructuring does not exist in the dictionary of the framers of our constitution.

"If you look at the preamble of the constitution, we the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria having decided to live together as a united nation under God; so all these concept of fiscal federalism, restructuring etc., is to mislead the public for certain political interest, so it was never in anticipation of the farmers of our constitution that there was going to be such concepts.

"But what the framers of our constitution wanted is a united and prosperous Nigeria under one God; their understanding is that the constitution would be operated in such a manner as to foster the thinking and desires of the people to remain united prosperous under one God."

"So when you hear people talking about restructuring, Biafra, about fiscal federalism, these are people who are not patriotic and they would end up worse for it, if it were possible they were allowed to have their way. They can take the example of southern Sudan for it.

"The thinking, the energy of any patriotic Nigerian should be on the administration of our constitution in such a way and manner as to reflect the desires of citizens and to ensure that institutions are built in such a way that quality is pursued in the country, good governance is in place, eliminate corruption to give equal opportunity to the citizens of Nigeria as reflected in our constitution, then we can be one of the greatest countries in the world."

He expressed delight in the fact that the present administration did not have what he described as 'comfortable majority' in the National Assembly, stressing it would have given the executive arm of government edge to sail through with any request presented to the lawmakers.

Nigeria

Former VP Sambo Accuses Police Of Plot To Incriminate Him

Former Vice-President Namadi Sambo has raised the alarm over the frequent raid on one of his Kaduna residences by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.