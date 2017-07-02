President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday took campaigns to popularise Jubilee Party candidates to Makueni where they wooed the Ukambani voters to join the political group.

During their second day of campaigns in the region, the leaders addressed rallies at the Kambu, Matiliku, Kisau and Enzai shopping centres.

They hit out at the National Super Alliance, saying it has nothing to offer Kenya.

Mr Kenyatta singled out Nasa's resolve to revise sections of the Constitution should they win the August 8 polls as espoused in their manifesto, terming it as selfish and insincere.

He said Orange Democratic Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been steadfast in opposing attempts to revise the Constitution and therefore the apparent change of heart on constitutional amendment was suspect.

"Today, because he (Mr Odinga) is looking for leadership and he has aligned his cronies to promote that cause, he has resolved to amend the Constitution to accommodate the positions he has created for his cronies," he said.

Amending the Constitution, said the President, is an unnecessarily costly venture.

"Revising the Constitution alone costs Sh20 billion," said Mr Kenyatta, adding that such an amount of money should be better committed to providing water to residents in need of water rather than going into "creating job opportunities for a few men."

In Mbooni, the President launched the tarmacking of Kali-Kikima-Kyambalasi Road, a 56 kilometre road network cutting across the constituency. On completion, the project will cost the taxpayer Sh2.75 billion.

The President used the opportunity to draw parallels between his administration and the Nasa lineup, saying that while he was committed to developing the country evenly, the opposition was sowing discord along tribal lines.

LOSING FAVOUR

He warned local contractors that they risked losing favour with his administration for being lazy.

The President exuded confidence that he will retain his seat, arguing that he has done a lot for the country within a short time.

"We beat them in 2013 while they were in the government and while we were weighed down by cases in Europe and they cannot beat us today," he said.

They were accompanied by Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, and Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko and were received by local Jubilee leaders, among them Makueni Assembly Speaker Stephen Ngelu and other Jubilee candidates in Ukambani.

GROUP'S CANDIDATES

The President drummed up support for the Jubilee lineup in Makueni who included Mr Gideon Ndambuki (governorship), Mr Peter Maundu (Senator), Ms Eunice Munanie (Woman Rep) and MPs Kisoi Munyao (Mbooni), Regina Ndambuki (Kilome), Richard Makenga (Kaiti). He also asked voters to elect parliamentary candidates Prof Philip Kaloki (Kibwezi East), Mr Peter Kiilu (Makueni) and Ms Mwelu Mwandiku (Kibwezi East).

Those who addressed the rallies wooed the Kamba community to abandon Nasa for Jubilee.

President Kenyatta singled out Nasa deputy presidential candidate Kalonzo Musyoka and urged him to abandon Nasa and join Jubilee.

He said Mr Odinga was misleading Mr Musyoka and that the Wiper leader stood a good chance of forming the government in 2022 under Mr Ruto.

'HAS NOTHING'

Mr Ruto said Nasa has nothing in store for the community.

He listed rural electrification, investment in healthcare equipment, waving of the fees for primary and secondary school tests, the Standard Gauge Railway line and extension of road networks as some of the achievements of the Jubilee administration in its first term.

Ukambani leaders in the entourage assured the President that they will deliver Ukambani during the August 8 polls.

"We the people of Makueni shall walk with you in the August polls," Mr Ndambuki said.