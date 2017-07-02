Kenya: June Transfer Window Attracts 15 Foreigners

The SportPesa Premier League continues to attract dozens of foreign players, with 15 more from the Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi joining Kenyan clubs during the mid-season transfer window that lapsed on Friday night.

As per information released yesterday to the media by Football Kenya Federation, 10 Ugandans including international Keziron Kizito and Ivan Kiweewa who've signed for AFC Leopards and Bandari respectively, are among the group to have shifted base to the country.

Other players joining Kenya's top flight football league are from Tanzania (2), Burundi (2) and Rwanda (1).

Nation Sport understands many of these players are lured into Kenya by better income, and exposure offered by the vibrant Kenyan media.

"I have heard of AFC Leopards for a long time and when I was told they were interested in me, I didn't think twice," Burundian youngster Alexis "Sanchez" Kitenge, 21, who was the leading marksman in his home league last season with 22 goals said.

The former Athletico Olympic player added: "My target here is to consistently score goals here. This will expose me further and offer me an opportunity to play in an established league.

Not even the abrupt cancellation of a broadcast deal between the Kenyan Premier League Limited and SuperSport earlier this year seemed to have slowed down this cross border movement.

Interestingly, players from Uganda and Rwanda have left behind "televised" competitions to come to Kenya.

However, there have been debate on whether the increasing number of foreign players in the league have watered down the standards of Kenyan football, and whether this practice is suppressing Kenyan talents.

The rules allow each top flight football club in Kenya to sign up to five foreigners, all of whom can be fielded in a competitive match at a go.

"We never sign a foreigner unless we are sure he is top quality and has something that we are missing. In most cases, most of our foreign signings are already established internationals," Gor Mahia's organising secretary Ronald Ngala explained.

A case in point is the Uganda national football team which fielded four players who received their football education in Kenya. These are Geoffrey "Baba" Kizito, who is currently based in Vietnam having been linked with a big money move to Spain in January.

Others are Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) midfielder Khalid Aucho, plus Shafique Batambuze who recently quit Tusker for Tanzanian club Singida United and Gor Mahia's Geoffrey Walusimbi.

1. Alex Kitenge (Burundian) - from Athletico Olympique to AFC Leopards

2. Kezironi Kizito (Ugandan) - from Vipers FC to AFC Leopards

3. Fred Cosmas (Tanzania) - from African Lyon to Bandari

4.Ivan Kiweewa (Ugandan) - from Saints FC to Bandari

5. Macarthur Arakaza (Burundian) - from SC Villa to Kakamega Homeboyz

6.Steven Sande (Ugandan) - from Maroons FC to Kakamega Homeboyz

7.Hassan Kikoyo (Ugandan) - Lweza FC to Muhoroni Youth

8. Faroul Mudoola (Ugandan) - Busia Fisheries to Muhoroni Youth

9. Jean Karekezi (Rwandan) - from George Weah Academy to Posta Rangers FC

10. Umaru Kasumba (Ugandan) from SC Villa to Sofapaka

11. Aloro Modest (Ugandan) - from Saints FC to Sofapaka

12. Feni Ali (Ugandan) from Uganda Revenue Authority to Sofapaka

13. Allan Owiny (Ugandan) from Uganda Revenue Authority to Tusker

14. Hamadi Mbumba (Tanzania) - from Toto Africans to Western Stima

15. Sula Bageya (Ugandan) - Lweza FC to Western Stima