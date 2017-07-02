Zimbabwe: Mugabe Confirms Voter Intimidation Reports

Photo: The Herald

Vandalized Robert Mugabe street road sign.

President Robert Mugabe has confirmed opposition claims of voter intimidation by his regime, telling Zanu PF followers at his youth interface rally in Masvingo Friday Zanu PF will soon shepherd its known supporters to registration centres in preparation for next year's harmonised elections.

In a long rumbling speech he delivered largely in Shona, Mugabe also pulled rank, ordering feuding Zanu PF factions to stop their quarrels he said were running counter to attempts to restore party unity.

President Mugabe, 93, inadvertently revealed attempts to shut out opponents from registering for the make-or-break poll through comments the Zanu PF politburo shall meet soon to decide on how to conduct a biometric voter familiarisation exercise for party supporters.

His regime has refused the same for political opponents.

"We will discuss this in the politburo first so that we could appoint our experts province by province, teaching them (supporters). But we must start now. Now, now, now!" President Mugabe said.

Police in May this year used teargas to disperse an MDC-T voter registration campaign which was being led by the main opposition's vice president Thokozani Khuphe in Lupane.

"The biometric system is a technical system. What matters much more than it is the man or woman who votes and this is where we say we don't want to be fooled by people who will not vote for us," President Mugabe added.

"We need to be sure about the people who are going to vote for us; how many people will each province give us.

"Each province should have districts which should know, ward by ward, how many voters there are."

Zanu PF is under fire from opponents who accuse it of sitting on crucial electoral reforms in attempts to keep the environment slanted to its favour.

Zimbabwe's opposition rivals have, since last year, joined forces to demand sweeping changes to the country's electoral systems which they claim are skewed in favour of their common rival.

The Zanu PF led government has adamantly refused to heed their demands and was recently accused of introducing proof of residence requirements for those wishing to register for the elections.

Opponents are adamant this was tantamount to erecting barricades in an already unfriendly voting process in attempts to frustrate the opposition vote.

In his address, President Mugabe referred to his opponents as "nuisance" parties that were only concerned about scuttling Zanu PF's re-election bid.

"These parties led by the likes of Mai (Joice) Mujuru, (Tendai) Biti, MDC itself just want come telling our people roverai bhora musango (sabotage them).

"They are not sure they are winning. Some are sure they are losing. Some are even saying they are losing to Zanu PF.

"So it's bhora musango they want.

"We experienced bhora musango in 2008. So let's be careful that will not happen again.

"So province by province, province by province, unity, unity, unity."

President Mugabe turned to Zanu PF factions he said must be silenced.

"The so-called factions must be silenced," he said.

"It does not help anybody to be writing nonsense about someone you think is in your way; organising your little meetings to denounce so and so, or denounce so and so. What for? What really is the objective? Is the objective to build the party or to destroy it?

"Negative characters within the party! Ah, if people no longer love the party, they must just exit.

"... We have been quite tolerant and this party is built on the blood and suffering of many."

Zanu PF is currently split into two bitter camps that are battling for party control as it becomes apparent their battle fatigued leader may soon exit the political scene on his own volition, incapacitation or otherwise.