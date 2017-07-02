Mzuni Football Club on Saturday afternoon registered a third consecutive defeat when they went down 0-1 to Premier Bet Wizards at Mzuzu Stadium.

Both teams looked stronger from the first whistle but it was Wizards who were playing entertaining football with brilliant exchange of passes as built up from the back.

Patrick Phiri was brought down inside the 18 metre box by a defender for Mzuni, forcing referee Misheck Juwa to award Wizards a penalty which Misheck Botomani converted in the 23rd minute.

In the second half, Mzuni tried their best to get an equalizer but they were wasteful inside the final attacking third.

Speaking after match, coach for Mzuni FC, Alex Ngwira, said it was not a crisis to lose three games in a row.

"We played very well only that we failed to hit the back of the net," added Ngwira.

The winning coach Trevor Kajawa said it was important to win against Mzuni but it was not easy.

"I am proud of my boys. It's good that we have collected three points away. Our aim is to finish in the top eight and that is why we have to try and collect as many points as possible this first round so that we don't have much pressure in the second round," explained Kajawa.