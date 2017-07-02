Detail Commercial Solicitors (DETAIL), a Lagos law firm, held the maiden edition of 'DETAIL Pursuit Race sailing competition last weekend at the Lagos Yacht Club, Onikan. The event was graced by special dignitaries, especially clients of Detail Commercial Solicitors, members of the yacht club and other invited guests.

Twenty-four boats made up of nine Lightning, 11 Hobie, and four Mixed Monohull yachts participated in the first annual race, which produced winners in different categories who were awarded trophies for their commendable performances.

One of the highlights of the day was the presentation of trophies to the winners, who were cheered by a crowd of well-wishers and guests, especially Eddie Avy and Gabriel Hunsa, who emerged the overall winner of the maiden edition of DETAIL Pursuit Race.

Other top winners in the different categories included; Henk Wymenga and Onne Van Wyde who won the 1st place for the Mixed Monohull Class category; Marc Coakley and Pauline Voyeau, who displaced others to emerge 1st place winners for the Hobie Class Category; and Robert Bal and Martijn Bekke, who won the 1st place for the Lightning Class category.

Ayuli Jemide, lead partner, DETAIL, said after trophy presentation to the winners that the law firm was pleased to support the Lagos Yacht Club's sailing activities and also give back by sponsoring the race. Jemide also assured the leadership of the yacht club of the law firm's commitment at making the DETAIL Pursuit Race an annual event.

Excited over the successful hosting of the maiden race, David Kruyt, Commodore, Lagos Yacht Club, thanked DETAIL for sponsoring the race while looking forward to a continued partnership. He encouraged more Nigerians to participate in boat yachting and help beef up the indigenous membership of the club from its 30 percent to 70 percent foreign ratio.

Besides the exciting activities on water, the boat race witnessed live music amid food and drinks at the yacht club, while DETAIL further presented its corporate branded goodies to guests and participants.