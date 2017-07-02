Malawi: Press Trust Hands Over School in Neno

Press Trust Malawi on Thursday handed over a school worth over K100 million to Neno District to ease challenges faced by the education sector in the district.

The organization has constructed the school as one way of promoting education in the district, according to a member of the Board of Trustees for Press Trust, Nancy Tembo.

She said that education is a catalyst for development and that she hoped the school will help improve access to education in the area.

"We are excited to be part of the educational development of Neno District. Educating the citizenry helps in dealing with critical issues of development like poverty eradication and health," Tembo said.

She said the new school will attract more children to attend classes because the issue of long distances to surrounding communities will no longer be problem.

"In so doing, it will assist government to reduce illiteracy levels in the country and contribute to the development of Neno and the country as a whole," Tembo said.

The school, named Chikonde 2 Primary School is expected to reduce the burden on Chikonde Primary School 1, which had an enrolment of over 1300 learners.

Councilor for Chilimbondo Ward, who is also Neno Council Chair, Montfort Bwanali appealed to the school and community leadership to take care of the infrastructure for it to remain in good shape for many years to come.

Said Bwanali: "I would like to urge all people to assume ownership of this institution and take a good care of it. It will not be proper to find that some of the equipment is damaged within a short time."

The school, whose construction started in 2015, has 8 classrooms, an office, furniture and sanitary facilities.