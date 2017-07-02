Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi chapter has engaged an extra gear in fundraising drive and has since appointed a team of prominent personalities, most of them marketers, to raise money for the cash strapped association.

Chairperson for Misa Malawi Tereza Ndanga said the first task is to raise money for the construction of an office complex for the association to cut on rental expenses.

The association offices are located in the capital city, Lilongwe.

"Our mother body stopped giving us money long ago therefore we need to find our own means of getting resources to fund our projects," she said.

Some of the people in the fundraising committee include Baldwin Chiyamwaka, Blessings Kanache, Titus Mtegha, Wilkins Mijiga, Edith Tsirizani and Grace Hara, a mixture of professionals from journalists, public relations officers, chief executive officers and marketers.

This is the first assignment for Ndanga just a month after winning the chairmanship of Misa Malawi following an election which saw Frank Phiri losing the polls.