2 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Misa Malawi in Fundraising Drive

Tagged:

Related Topics

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi chapter has engaged an extra gear in fundraising drive and has since appointed a team of prominent personalities, most of them marketers, to raise money for the cash strapped association.

Chairperson for Misa Malawi Tereza Ndanga said the first task is to raise money for the construction of an office complex for the association to cut on rental expenses.

The association offices are located in the capital city, Lilongwe.

"Our mother body stopped giving us money long ago therefore we need to find our own means of getting resources to fund our projects," she said.

Some of the people in the fundraising committee include Baldwin Chiyamwaka, Blessings Kanache, Titus Mtegha, Wilkins Mijiga, Edith Tsirizani and Grace Hara, a mixture of professionals from journalists, public relations officers, chief executive officers and marketers.

This is the first assignment for Ndanga just a month after winning the chairmanship of Misa Malawi following an election which saw Frank Phiri losing the polls.

Malawi

Former Flames Striker Mkandawire Dies

Former Civo United and Escom United Malawi national striker Noel Mkandawire has died after a long sickness at Mzimba… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.