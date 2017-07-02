2 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Drama As Chief Law Officer Distances Self From Police Assertions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chief law officer in the Attorney General's office, Chris Mutangadura, last week distanced himself from ever making a decision to prosecute an intelligence officer on allegations of extorting $20 000 from a Chinese businessman.

The CIO spy, Delish Nguwaya, is seeking referral of his case to the constitutional court arguing that his arrest and prosecution was illegal.

He says the police promised to give him immunity for giving self-incriminating evidence with regards to his participation in this extortion saga.

Nguwaya alleges that the police made U-turn on their decision and made him a sacrificial lamb.

After giving a statement, he was arrested and charged with extortion together with other officers, Vengai Zano, 33, Clever Gadzikwa, 36, and Mbereki Mbizo Nyathi, 44.

Testifying to crush his application, Nyambo Viera, who was commanding Law and Order Mashonaland Central and part of the taskforce team which was established to uproot rogue officers in the CIO and police department, told court that the decision to make Nguwaya an accused was made by Mutangadura.

"I didn't charge the accused person. The docket came to me as a complete docket and I only did my role to inspect as I do with any other docket which comes to my desk," he said.

"There was nothing suggesting that Mr Nguwaya was a witness, it was clear that he was an accused together with other four accomplices he said.

According to Nguwaya, the plot to extort the Chinese, Frank Guo, started in Superintended Shepherd Tachiona's office.

He accused Tachiona and Nyaradzai Majachani of being the brain child of the plot in which he benefited $500.

He told court that Tachiona was the one who was given $5 000 and shared it with Majachani and the other accomplices.

Reza and Samkange will file their closing submissions on July 10.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Opulence Leaves Sleepy Masvingo in Awe

The cavalcade of top-notch fuel-guzzling vehicles snaked through the usually serene and traffic starved city of Masvingo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.