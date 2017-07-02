Zimbabwe: Drama As Chief Law Officer Distances Self From Police Assertions

Chief law officer in the Attorney General's office, Chris Mutangadura, last week distanced himself from ever making a decision to prosecute an intelligence officer on allegations of extorting $20 000 from a Chinese businessman.

The CIO spy, Delish Nguwaya, is seeking referral of his case to the constitutional court arguing that his arrest and prosecution was illegal.

He says the police promised to give him immunity for giving self-incriminating evidence with regards to his participation in this extortion saga.

Nguwaya alleges that the police made U-turn on their decision and made him a sacrificial lamb.

After giving a statement, he was arrested and charged with extortion together with other officers, Vengai Zano, 33, Clever Gadzikwa, 36, and Mbereki Mbizo Nyathi, 44.

Testifying to crush his application, Nyambo Viera, who was commanding Law and Order Mashonaland Central and part of the taskforce team which was established to uproot rogue officers in the CIO and police department, told court that the decision to make Nguwaya an accused was made by Mutangadura.

"I didn't charge the accused person. The docket came to me as a complete docket and I only did my role to inspect as I do with any other docket which comes to my desk," he said.

"There was nothing suggesting that Mr Nguwaya was a witness, it was clear that he was an accused together with other four accomplices he said.

According to Nguwaya, the plot to extort the Chinese, Frank Guo, started in Superintended Shepherd Tachiona's office.

He accused Tachiona and Nyaradzai Majachani of being the brain child of the plot in which he benefited $500.

He told court that Tachiona was the one who was given $5 000 and shared it with Majachani and the other accomplices.

Reza and Samkange will file their closing submissions on July 10.